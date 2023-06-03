A woman is dead after a collision is Rogers County, Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Dead is Diane Justice, 55 of Collinsville, OKlahoma.

According to the report, Justice was a passenger in a 2014 Nissan Altima when is was involved in a crash with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado before 3:30 p.m. on OK-88, 1500 feet north of S Verdigris River Ramp Road near Oologah.

Justice was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Nissan Altima and Chevrolet Silverado were admitted to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the wreck and what happened is currently under investigation. OHP reports that all involved were using their seatbelts.