In 2010, when the first John Hope Franklin Symposium was held, it pretty well had the dates around the Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary to itself.

Now it is just one of several activities planned.

“It’s a compliment in some regards,” said John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation Executive Director Reuben Gant. “Look at all of the things that have happened in (Greenwood).”

The 14th John Hope Franklin Symposium begins at 6 p.m. May 24 with a program featuring historian and civil rights advocate Mary Frances Berry at the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Performing Arts Center and continues through May 26 with sessions at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.

The Mary Frances Berry presentation is free and open to the public; it will be livestreamed at jhfnationalsymposium.org. Attendance for the rest of the seminar requires online registration.

Berry is the Geraldine R. Segal Professor of American Social Thought at the University of Pennsylvania, where she teaches American legal history. She previously served as chancellor of the University of Colorado, assistant secretary of education in what was then the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, and as a member of the U.S. Human Rights Commission.

Oher symposium speakers include Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Traci Manuel; University of North Carolina Professor Karla Slocum, an authority on Oklahoma’s all-Black towns; New Orleans businesswoman and community activist Amy Stelly; historian Melissa Stuckey, also an authority on Oklahoma’s Black towns; and Enid 10th-grader Saniah Redman, an aspiring musician and psychologist.

“History of Hope: Building Greenwood” is the theme of this year’s symposium, but Gant said the purpose is to highlight the hopes of all Black people.

“They all hoped for the same thing — a better life after emancipation,” he said.