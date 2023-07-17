The WM company has opened a $35 million, 14,430-square-foot renewable natural gas facility in Springdale, Arkansas, it announced Monday.

The WM Eco Vista renewable natural gas facility is expected to recover and distribute approximately 750,000 metric million British thermal units per year of renewable natural gas, which serves the equivalent of 25,000 households annually or the equivalent of 649 heavy-duty vehicles.

A portion of the renewable natural gas produced at the facility will be allocated to WM’s U.S. fleet of compressed natural gas vehicles.

The facility will collect and process biogas that is generated when organic material decomposes in the Eco Vista Class 1 landfill. The biogas will then be delivered to Energy Transfer’s Enable Gas Transmission pipeline system.

The use of renewable natural gas from the plant is expected to prevent up to approximately 40,000 tons per year of greenhouse gas emissions created by the burning of fossil fuels.

“WM is proud to invest in the vibrant northwest Arkansas region with this state-of-the-art renewable natural gas facility," said Eddie McManus, WM Mid-South area vice president.

Construction of the Eco Vista renewable natural gas facility created more than 125 construction jobs, and the plant will initially have four employees who oversee operations.

WM has identified approximately 20 additional renewable natural gas projects for potential development. The company, formerly known as Waste Management, has plans to spend more than $1 billion on renewable energy projects between 2022 and 2026, it said.

Springdale is about 100 miles east of Tulsa.

