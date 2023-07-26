Update (1:30 a.m. Thursday): Norman Police said the two have been located safe in Texas.

An investigation remains ongoing.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after loved ones lost contact with a woman who hasn't been seen since Friday, along with her baby.

Alyssia Lee, 23, and her 10-month-old son Ka’Marion Lee were reported missing after they did not return home as expected Sunday, according to Norman police.

Investigators believe they could be in danger, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Alyssia Lee is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes; Ka’Marion is described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information about their whereabouts are asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).

Who are they? OK children reported missing as of July 15 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).