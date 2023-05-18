STILLWATER — Two decades ago, Susan St. John didn’t know if she’d have the time.

Her work schedule was busy. Her oldest daughter, Vanessa, was starting high school at Owasso. The list not to do it was lengthy. But St. John eventually made the choice.

She’d be Owasso’s Special Olympics coordinator. And 18 years later, she’s still running things for the Rams’ group.

“Our school district and our community are so supportive of our team; it’s just unreal,” she said.

On Thursday morning, St. John watched her team compete in the 2023 Special Olympics Oklahoma’s Summer Games — the nation’s largest Special Olympics Summer Games — on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

The events run through Friday, featuring competitions in track and field, bocce, cornhole, golf, horseshoes, powerlifting and softball. An Olympic Village, set along the south side of Boone Pickens Stadium, was filled with numerous activities and events for athletes to attend.

“The energy and the spirit here is just always fantastic,” St. John said. “The couple of years we were shut down with COVID were horrible on all of us.”

After COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and 2021, it returned in 2022, with more than 2,700 athletes competing. This year, almost 4,000 attended the three-day event.

“This year, we’re pretty much back,” St. John said.

Athletes from 260 schools across the state competed in this year’s Special Olympics. St. John’s group accounted for the most. Owasso brought 200 people to the event, including athletes, unified partners, coaches and volunteers.

One of the unified partners, ninth-grader Ryder Davis, said the best part of the event is being with the team.

“I think we’re the largest team in the state because we’re a district-wide team,” St. John said. “I’ve got a 4-year-old young star here on up to some kids that are 19, 20 years old.”

There were some differences from years past. With ongoing construction at Boone Pickens Stadium, several events were moved to different spots around OSU’s campus. Cornhole was played outside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, with a heavy contingent of Sand Springs athletes competing.

“This is the best event, and they’re doing a great job,” said Lea Hayduk, who’s coached Sand Springs for five years. Last year it was new; this year it’s amazing.”

The best part for most is the send-offs from their respective communities. Sand Springs hosted an event Wednesday when the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run passed through and will also celebrate the athletes when they return Friday.

At Owasso, classmates, the marching band, cheerleaders and even the employees at a nearby QuikTrip lined the street as buses left for Stillwater on Wednesday.

“Our team couldn’t exist without the support that we get from our administrators and from our community,” St. John said.