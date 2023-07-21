An alert has been issued for a missing 30-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter last seen Tuesday, according to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert Friday on behalf of the local sheriff. Jennifer Leann Peoples was reportedly in a gray Ford Explorer with Texas license plates.

Court documents indicate Peoples is the mother of the missing toddler pictured in the emergency missing advisory from OHP.

Peoples is described as 5 feet tall, 140 pounds and blonde with green eyes.

No further information was provided.