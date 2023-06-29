A 19-year-old Cushing man died in a collision after his car crossed the center line Thursday morning on a Creek County highway.

Jake Snell was driving a Dodge Ram west on Oklahoma 33 about five miles east of Drumright, according to a preliminary crash report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons, Snell’s vehicle crossed the centerline at 6:50 a.m. and was by struck another vehicle near 417th West Avenue, the report states.

Snell was pinned inside the vehicle about two hours and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The other driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.