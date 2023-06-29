A 19-year-old Cushing man died in a collision after his car crossed the center line on a Creek County highway Thursday morning.

Jake Snell was driving a Dodge Ram west on Oklahoma 33 about five miles east of Drumright, according to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The pickup crossed the center line about 6:50 a.m. and collided with another vehicle near 417th West Avenue, the report states.

Snell was pinned in the vehicle about two hours and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The other driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

