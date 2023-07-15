Related Content Trooper denies causing double-fatal crash while video of pursuit shows otherwise

The Tulsa World’s ongoing investigation of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s deadly pursuits and shootings has uncovered reckless trooper actions and false or misleading statements, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address “alarming” concerns expressed by commanders, and unwillingness to formally review several fatal chases despite red flags.

Stolen property or traffic infractions prompted all but one of the 17 OHP vehicular pursuits that killed 21 people in a six-year span despite policy requiring troopers to “promote the safety of all persons” and to discontinue a chase once its hazards to the public, troopers or suspects outweigh the value of apprehension based on known offenses.

At least 10 individuals killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least four were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.

No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World in response to open records requests during the tenures of four different Department of Public Safety commissioners.

Death: Alexander Daniel Larmon, 44, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Speeding 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, suspected DUI after stopping to interact with trooper

When: 12:13 to 12:20 a.m. May 8, 2016

Fatality location: Interstate 40 in Seminole County

What happened: A trooper’s tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) — nudging a pickup truck’s right rear to make it spin out — caused the 1990 GMC 1500 to roll over and eject the driver.

Trooper Jonathan Earls, after stopping Larmon for speeding, said he smelled alcohol and saw an open beer can. A scuffle over the keys ensued before Larmon took off with Earls in pursuit. After two minutes, Earls said over OHP radio, “As soon as I get a chance I’m gonna TVI,” and he did a couple of minutes later.

Earls can be heard on dash cam video afterward saying: “He was swerving all over the road, and he was coming up on a car. I mean there wasn’t nothing I could do. He was going to kill someone. He was drunk.”

Death: Etoyce Johnson, 64, an uninvolved motorist

Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle

When: 9:42 to 9:47 a.m. June 26, 2016

Fatality location: 76th Street North and Mingo Road in Owasso

What happened: Johnson was killed on her way to church when a pickup truck pursued by troopers T-boned her 2012 Chevrolet Cruze at an intersection.

Trooper Mark Tschetter confirmed through a license plate check that a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen as he followed the truck while patrolling Interstate 44 in Tulsa County.

Tschetter reported that during the high-speed pursuit the truck traveled left of center and passed in no-passing zones. Tschetter evaluated the danger of the pursuit “but decided to continue due to the extremely light traffic” on a Sunday morning on an industrial business road with plants that he reasoned wouldn’t be open on a weekend.

He attempted to TVI the truck but each time the driver would apply the brakes and swerve into Tschetter’s car. The truck’s driver, 32-year-old Blake Lee Ferguson — who later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter after an original charge of felony first-degree murder — admitted to using methamphetamine that morning.

Deaths: A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male in a fleeing car

Pursuit prompt: Expired license tag

When: 11:58 p.m. Oct. 13 to 12:03 a.m. Oct. 14, 2016

Fatality location: On U.S. 169 near 11th Street exit in Tulsa

What happened: The driver of a car fleeing troopers lost control and barrel rolled, killing two and injuring three of the five juveniles that had been inside it.

Trooper Jon Cotner tried to initiate a traffic stop after spotting a 2001 Toyota Camry with an expired tag at 31st Street and Garnett Road. The car’s driver reportedly sped off and minutes later was going more than 100 mph and lost control in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169.

The names of the car’s five occupants — three of whom were ejected — weren’t released. One of the juveniles reportedly told troopers all five had smoked marijuana shortly beforehand. The car later was confirmed to be stolen.

OHP won’t say whether it knew if either of the teenagers who were killed was the driver.

Death: Eric L. Poore, 40, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Speeding 81 mph in a 65 mph zone

When: 10:50 to 11:02 p.m. April 8, 2017

Fatality location: On 31st Street North at 53rd West Avenue in Tulsa

What happened: A fleeing driver “failed to negotiate the curve” and struck an embankment and base of a tree.

Trooper Jonathan Lipe had clocked Poore as speeding in a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander on U.S. 169 near 11th Street in Tulsa. Lipe reported that Poore was driving “erratic” and “unsafely” changing lanes, going through closed construction areas and running stop signs.

Poore’s daughter later told investigators that her father hadn’t been himself as he struggled to cope with his wife’s serious illness that hospitalized her.

Death: William Luis Bruckman, 23, an uninvolved motorist

Pursuit prompt: Stolen vehicle

When: 6:01 a.m. to 6:28 a.m. May 24, 2017

Fatality location: On U.S. 75 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa

What happened: A stolen utility truck driven by Jerry Lee Newman, then 24, plowed head-on into a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Bruckman, who was commuting to work.

Sapulpa police had responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress and tried to stop Newman from driving off with the utility truck. OHP took the lead in the pursuit as it wound through the grounds of the Tulsa International Airport.

“And he’s going the wrong way on 75. Just make sure we’re not following the wrong way on 75,” a voice said on OHP radio as Troopers Eddie Weilert and Jeremiah Hoyt, followed by two Sapulpa police officers, chased Newman in the wrong highway lanes for about 1 minute and 40 seconds. The fatal crash occurred moments after the troopers and officers began exiting the highway.

A jury convicted Newman of first-degree felony murder — when a death occurs during the commission of a felony — and a judge handed him a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Death: Paul Christopher Kimble, 29, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Speeding 89 mph in a 60 mph zone

When: 1:43 a.m. June 18, 2017

Fatality location: NE 36th Street and Sooner Road in Oklahoma City

What happened: Kimble fleeing in a 2016 Dodge Charger from the Highway Patrol struck a center island curb, departed the roadway and hit a tree before rolling over.

The final collision report doesn’t name the pursuing trooper — Roy Smith — nor identify the reason for the chase (speeding); a spokesperson provided that information.

The report notes that the intersection wasn’t illuminated.

Death: Heath Meyer, 43, a Highway Patrol lieutenant

Pursuit prompt: Following another vehicle too closely, failure to have a driver’s license

When: 10 p.m. to 10:31 p.m. July 14, 2017

Fatality location: Interstate 35 in Moore

What happened: Meyer hopped over a concrete divider to remove spike strips and was hit at a high speed by a pursuing OHP cruiser, which had ricocheted off of another OHP car that had been nearly stopped because of the agency’s road block.

Trooper Rodney Rideaux said he pulled over D’angelo Burgess for following too closely. After telling Rideaux he had no driver’s license, Burgess sped off, weaving in and out of heavy traffic at 100 mph before cleanly making it through an OHP blockade.

Trooper Clint Painter — traveling 89 mph three seconds before impact — tried to use the inside shoulder to get through, but he side-swiped Rideaux’s car at 59 mph before careening into the Highway Patrol lieutenant. Meyer died 10 days later.

Burgess stopped at a gate to a nearby private property and was taken into custody shortly after the crash. He was convicted of first-degree felony murder and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Death: Mark Anson Schoggins, 35, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Stolen liquor bottle

When: 6:52 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. July 17, 2019

Fatality location: Near East South Avenue and South 3rd Street in McAlester

What happened: A shoplifting suspect was fatally shot by two troopers after he fled local police in a chase that was taken over by the Highway Patrol and reportedly reached 100-plus mph.

McAlester Police had been called to a liquor store on a report of the theft of a half-gallon of vodka. Officer Chuck Sutterfield was able to confirm the suspect vehicle via its license plate before the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. Sutterfield radioed early on that it “looks like he’s drinking” and soon positively identified the driver as Schoggins before OHP troopers took over the chase.

Trooper James McKee tried to spin out the 2011 Ford Expedition in the middle of a five-lane highway as an oncoming motorcycle approached. McKee was unsuccessful and he lost control, nearly hitting the motorcyclist. The pursuit ended in a residential area where the driver crashed twice in a yard and driveway.

Trooper Garrett Gray shot Schoggins through the windshield, and then McKee sprayed gunfire behind the SUV that hit Schoggins, pierced the window of an occupied home and struck a parked vehicle.

Death: Arron Turner Starks, 35, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle

When: 1:14 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019

Fatality location: Interstate 44 (Turner Turnpike) near Chandler in Lincoln County

What happened: Trooper Ronnie Sites pulled spike strips in front of an eluding driver on a busy interstate, causing Starks to swerve and violently barrel roll as precipitation fell amid freezing temperatures.

The 2010 Dodge Avenger’s lienholder — a Tulsa used car dealership — had been tracking the stolen car via GPS, allowing Troopers Matthew White and Charles Criddle to find and follow it as Starks exited into a travel plaza.

Starks momentarily stopped before driving off. White and Criddle decided to pursue despite the wintry conditions and a GPS signal that could be used instead of a chase.

The pursuit passed more than two dozen vehicles in its five minutes on I-44, which OHP acknowledged might have had black ice.

Death: Adam Ray Hernandez, 34, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen vehicle driving recklessly

When: 11:50 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020

Fatality location: Near Shields Boulevard and Northwest 27th Street in Oklahoma City

What happened: A driver fleeing OHP plowed through a light pole and brush before coming to a stop, eventually stepping out to face three troopers before he lunged forward “in an aggressive manner” with his right arm extended.

Purcell Police had reported a black Chevrolet Tahoe stolen from a gas station, and Trooper John Anderson reportedly spotted it being driven recklessly on Interstate 35 in Cleveland County.

Anderson and Trooper Craig Ellis each appeared multiple times to set up to try to spin out the SUV amid highway motorists in rainy and wet conditions but were unable to do so. Hernandez veered off the roadway and crashed after maneuvering to avoid an attempt from Ellis.

Three troopers surrounded the driver’s side of the SUV, and Hernandez didn’t comply with commands to exit. They opened the Tahoe’s doors, and Hernandez eventually stepped out.

Anderson and Trooper Joseph Kimmons fatally shot Hernandez when he pulled his hands either from inside his front pockets or behind his back. He was unarmed.

Deaths: Joshua Kyle Priest, 33, the eluding driver, and Nicole Ann Stephens, 30, his passenger

Pursuit prompt: Speeding 88 mph in a 75 mph zone

When: 3:11 p.m. to 3:26 p.m. April 29, 2020

Fatality location: West 201st Street South near Oklahoma 16 in Creek County

What happened: A trooper spun out a fleeing driver and his passenger into a concrete bridge railing at a fast speed, flinging the car down into a creek, where it burst into flames.

Trooper Darren Potter had attempted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 44. He said he was suspicious because the Chevrolet Cruze’s paper tag might not have been filled out completely and the driver took longer than normal to pull over before speeding off.

Potter — who knew there was another occupant in the car — performed a TVI that put the car in a ditch. At that point a Creek County sheriff’s deputy reportedly could see the passenger’s “look of fear” and driver’s smile and laughter.

Potter said he didn’t see the bridge until after he spun out the car a second time. Potter lost control and spun out himself as he swerved to avoid crashing into the bridge.

Death: Casey Don Bailey, 58, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Traffic stop first, then a report the vehicle was stolen

When: 9:02 p.m. July 15, 2020

Fatality location: U.S. 412 near West Siloam Springs

What happened: Trooper Steve Meridith hit the rear of a stolen car at 109 mph and spun it out toward an approaching pair of headlights on a dark highway west of Siloam Springs.

A different motorist had to swerve to avoid Bailey after he was ejected and landed on U.S. 412. The next car in the flow of traffic struck and dragged his body.

Meridith’s superiors are heard on dash-camera footage telling him to “try not to talk about it” and “you can’t tell anybody else.”

He chose to pursue despite identifying the driver as Bailey — still holding Bailey’s driver’s license in his own pocket afterward — during a traffic stop for a toll violation in which Meridith learned the 2020 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen.

Death: Cory Coffey, 38, an uninvolved motorist

Pursuit prompt: Speeding at 92 mph on interstate

When: 11:19 p.m. to 11:21 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020

Fatality location: NE 10th Street and Sunnylane Road in Del City

What happened: An uninvolved motorist died after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit in which troopers couldn’t tell dispatch they were chasing a speeder because a simultaneous OHP pursuit in the area monopolized the radio airwaves.

Two state troopers — Tyrie Haught, a fresh academy graduate driving with his field training officer, Nick Vinson, seated next to him — chased a Kia Soul for allegedly going 92 mph on Interstate 40 in the Oklahoma City metro.

Vinson told Haught, “I don’t know how to handle this,” after about 1½ minutes of pursuit, deciding to use a hand-held radio to call the chase on a Turner Turnpike communications channel.

The eluding driver, James Cawthorne, at 84.5 mph slammed into the rear of a 2009 GMC Sierra that was stopped on a roadway, with Coffey behind the truck’s wheel. Cawthorne, then 20, later received a life sentence — suspended for all but 21 years in prison — from a district court judge after pleading guilty to first-degree felony murder.

Death: Vincel “Vinnie” Hamlet, 17, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Reported stolen license plate

When: 3:50 a.m. to 4 a.m. Jan. 13, 2021

Fatality location: SW 119th Street about 1.5 miles east of Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City

What happened: A trooper at more than 100 mph spun out a driver fleeing in an SUV with a stolen license plate, killing the 17-year-old driver and hospitalizing two other young occupants after a violent rollover.

Hamlet had been “joyriding” in his grandmother’s 2004 Lincoln Navigator as his brother, Chris Hamlet — who suffered injuries likely to last his life — says he tried to convince him to return the vehicle. Vinnie Hamlet had swapped the license plate in case their grandma reported the SUV stolen.

Before Trooper Tanner Eads’ in-car recording system malfunctioned, the rookie cocked his rifle in his lap and kept it there while driving. OHP declined to answer whether Eads fired at the SUV amid the chase after the recording cuts off.

Eads’ suspicion first was aroused when Vinnie Hamlet froze behind the wheel and failed to turn at an intersection at the sight of a Highway Patrol cruiser.

Deaths: Lanise Sheail Dade, 31, an uninvolved motorist, and her 13-year-old daughter

Pursuit prompt: “Possible” stolen vehicle

When: 12:33 to 12:46 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021

Fatality location: 21st Street and 109th East Avenue in Tulsa

What happened: Dade and her young daughter, Camyea, were killed instantly when a driver fleeing in a pickup truck T-boned their SUV. Dade’s nephew, then 8, was pinned in the Chevrolet Tahoe’s backseat but survived.

Lt. Mark Warren chased the “possible stolen vehicle” up to 125 mph into Tulsa from Coweta on the Broken Arrow Expressway based only on the word of a motorist at a stoplight who had followed the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

Warren said he kept pursuing despite extreme hazards because he was unsure what the circumstances were and he thought he had help. He acknowledged that he struggled to keep up in his Ford Explorer to try to spin out the truck, saying he thought the driver “might make a mistake” to end the chase, which ultimately played out with the fatal crash.

The chase netted the arrest of an unarmed 14-year-old boy who had taken someone else’s truck from a car wash. The boy, Elias Gabriel Gonzales, had his case turned over to federal prosecutors, and there isn’t public information available on the case’s outcome.

Deaths: Collin Dane Carpenter, 24, the eluding driver

Pursuit prompt: Owasso Police report of speeding motorcyclist

When: 12:10 to 12:17 a.m. May 1, 2022

Fatality location: Haikey Creek Park on South Garnett Road near East 121st Street South in Broken Arrow

What happened: Carpenter died when his motorcycle slammed into a tree at a high speed as Trooper Henry Perryman chased him after Carpenter failed to yield for a traffic stop.

Originally, an Owasso Police officer performing radar clocked a motorcyclist at 41 mph in a 25 mph construction zone in the city. Owasso Police ultimately called off the ensuing pursuit because “risk of great bodily harm was present” after speeds reached 115 mph and the motorcyclist weaved through southbound U.S. 169 traffic.

OHP requested help from the Tulsa Police Department helicopter — which was tied up on another assignment — after Perryman began pursuing Carpenter. TPD patrol officers declined to get “directly involved” after a Highway Patrol dispatcher told them the reason for the pursuit was “speeds were at 90.”

The Highway Patrol’s initial and final collision reports make no mention that a trooper was in a hot pursuit with Carpenter when the fatal crash happened.

Deaths: Mercedes Martinez, 26, and Ethan Mestas, 22, both passengers in a fleeing vehicle

Pursuit prompt: Equipment failure (high-mount brake light) and failure to signal turn

When: 8:56 to 9:05 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022

Fatality location: Interstate 35 in Norman

What happened: Video shows a state trooper appearing to spin out a fleeing pickup truck driver into a violent roll — ultimately killing the eluder’s two passengers — but the trooper instead told investigators the eluder caused the contact despite film evidence to the contrary.

Martinez died 17 days later from critical injuries suffered that night, while Mestas died on scene.

Dash camera video shows the truck driving on the inside shoulder and Trooper Nicholas Mills’ cruiser on the truck’s right in the far left lane. Mills’ cruiser then moved left onto the shoulder and hit the rear quarter panel of the truck, causing the truck to spin out and rollover several times.

Troopers described the dangers of Alex Carpenter’s fleeing leading up to the spinout — weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on shoulders and cutting off motorists — but video shows Mills shadowing most moves Carpenter made. Small items occasionally were thrown toward the lead pursuer from the driver- and passenger-side windows.

A judge sentenced Carpenter, 30, to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in January to two counts of first-degree felony murder for the deaths of his passengers.

SOURCES: Law enforcement records, video and media release

