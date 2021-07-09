State Pardon and Parole Board member resigns, citing other opportunities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Allen McCall has resigned from the five-member Pardon and Parole Board.

McCall said he turned in his resignation on Wednesday.

His successor is former district attorney Richard Smothermon.

Smothermon, of Edmond, served 16 years as district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties before being tapped to serve as general counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He retired from that job in May.

McCall, of Lawton, served 31 years as a judge in Comanche County.

He was initially appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin to serve on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to fill an unexpired term. He was then appointed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

McCall said he was resigning to pursue other opportunities, possibly coaching.

McCall said he always tried to stand up for victims and law enforcement and give inmates fair opportunity.

