 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Pardon and Parole Board member resigns, citing other opportunities
0 Comments

State Pardon and Parole Board member resigns, citing other opportunities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Allen McCall has resigned from the five-member Pardon and Parole Board.

McCall said he turned in his resignation on Wednesday.

His successor is former district attorney Richard Smothermon.

Smothermon, of Edmond, served 16 years as district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties before being tapped to serve as general counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. He retired from that job in May.

McCall, of Lawton, served 31 years as a judge in Comanche County.

He was initially appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin to serve on the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to fill an unexpired term. He was then appointed by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

McCall said he was resigning to pursue other opportunities, possibly coaching.

McCall said he always tried to stand up for victims and law enforcement and give inmates fair opportunity.

Featured video:

Find out what is in the Music and Movies issue
COMMUTATION (copy)

Allen McCall

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
National News

Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

  • Updated

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News