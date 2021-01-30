State officials announce record $2 billion in Medicaid managed care contracts

He said leaders have a moral obligation to make life better for those they serve.

“We are disappointed in the governor’s decision to award these contracts that will do nothing to improve the health of Oklahomans and will increase costs to the state,” said Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president. “The middle of a public health crisis is not the time to be sending Oklahoma health care dollars to insurance companies to manage the care of Oklahomans.”

Physicians groups have opposed manage care, saying Oklahoma’s last attempt was a failure and caused health care providers to leave the Medicaid program, which created an access to care crisis. They also cited reduced reimbursements and delayed payments.

“It is unfortunate that, rather than working with stakeholders and legislators on his managed care scheme, this administration has chosen to push through an ill-conceived plan that will have serious implications for our state’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations,” said Dr. Wood Jenkins of Stillwater. “Real leadership involves more than buzzwords and partisan talking points. It requires dialogue and compromise, two things that have been sorely lacking during his process.”

Dr. George Monks, a Tulsa physician, is president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.