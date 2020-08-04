A total of 30 Community HOPE centers will be established by the end of 2020 that will serve approximately 4,200 children and their adult caregivers, state officials announced Monday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and the CARES Forward Team approved an initial $15 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to support the statewide effort.
“The first lady and I have put a stake in the ground to address and reverse the effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences in our state,” Stitt said. “This important, transformative work will develop pathways for children and families to overcome this difficult time.
“Strengthening Oklahoma’s families has generational impacts and will help us continue our forward momentum toward Top 10 status.”
Stitt and first lady Sarah Stitt, along with Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives Justin Brown, announced the program during a news conference in Oklahoma City.
Community HOPE Centers will use community partnerships to provide critical services to families using the science of HOPE as their foundation and will serve children ages 5-18 as well as their adult caregivers.
“The negative effects of childhood trauma are significant and multi-generational,” Sarah Stitt said. “By providing mental health services, social-emotional learning programs, and educational and nutritional support, these HOPE Centers will be a foundational step to mitigating the negative impacts of COVID in Oklahoma and will ultimately lead to becoming a Hope-Centered state.”
Each Community HOPE Center will have mental health professionals, Department of Human Services staff, virtual learning tools such as computers and iPads, meals and snacks, a weekend backpack program and other programming available to support families.
“Our communities, especially our most vulnerable children are hurting as a result of COVID-19. We have an opportunity to deploy innovative, collaborative solutions across the state,” Brown said. “The Community HOPE Center model allows us to anchor numerous resources where they are needed most so families can truly thrive.”
DHS will collaborate with and invest in existing community partners to help establish and operate Community HOPE Centers.
The initial site will serve youth in the Capitol Hill area of Oklahoma City and will be operated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County, with plans to expand to other areas of the Oklahoma City metro, Tulsa, and other communities around the state.
Community HOPE Centers will follow safety protocols determined by Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines related to use of PPE, social distancing, sanitation and use of masks, officials said.
Featured video