State leaders seek to assure residents they won't be receiving 'unmanageable' utility bills
State leaders seek to assure residents they won't be receiving 'unmanageable' utility bills

Virus Outbreak Oklahoma

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said that teachers and school staff will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning at the same time as adult Oklahomans with a comorbidity.

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Energy reps, scholar inject context into the recent weather-induced crisis

State leaders on Monday held a joint news conference seeking to assure the public that they are working to avoid astronomical utility bills for residents following last week's winter blast.

"We need to make sure we have a strategy in place so that folks don’t get a bill that is completely unmanageable," Attorney Gen. Mike Hunter said.

He joined Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Senate and House leaders, Kenneth Wagner, secretary of energy and environment, and others during a news conference in Oklahoma City.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said a Senate committee will be formed to study what happened during the utility crisis last week and House Speaker Charles McCall said his body will hold hearings on it.

Stitt said he and state leaders have two main goals regarding potential high utility bills: To find financial assistance for residents to help pay for them, and to find out "what we need to do to make sure this never happens again.

"We're going to turn over every rock until we find a solution," Stitt said.

Wagner said most residents should not expect a "mass increase" in utility bills despite natural gas prices that began spiking even before last week's winter storm hit.

Additional costs incurred by large utility companies will not be passed along to customers immediately, he and other officials said, but will be spread out over time.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above

