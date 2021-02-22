State leaders seek to assure residents they won't be receiving 'unmanageable' utility bills

State leaders on Monday held a joint news conference seeking to assure the public that they are working to avoid astronomical utility bills for residents following last week's winter blast.

"We need to make sure we have a strategy in place so that folks don’t get a bill that is completely unmanageable," Attorney Gen. Mike Hunter said.

He joined Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Senate and House leaders, Kenneth Wagner, secretary of energy and environment, and others during a news conference in Oklahoma City.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said a Senate committee will be formed to study what happened during the utility crisis last week and House Speaker Charles McCall said his body will hold hearings on it.

Stitt said he and state leaders have two main goals regarding potential high utility bills: To find financial assistance for residents to help pay for them, and to find out "what we need to do to make sure this never happens again.

"We're going to turn over every rock until we find a solution," Stitt said.