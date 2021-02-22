State leaders say most residents won't see immediate, dramatic increases in utility bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — The vast majority of Oklahomans will not see an immediate dramatic increase in energy bills as a result of rising gas prices following the recent historic low temperatures, Kenneth Wagner, Secretary of Energy and Environment, said Monday.

His remarks came during a press conference featuring Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall.

“We will see increases in bills as a result of two to three times the usage,” Wagner said.

Groups that may be affected by extraordinary costs include large commercial customers and industrial customers who get gas that is not regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Wagner said.

“The vast majority of Oklahomans will only see increases by the direct result of their usage in the most immediate billing cycle,” Wagner said.

A Stitt spokeswoman said the executive branch is working with rate regulated utilities, who will work with the Corporation Commission, to get a commitment that they will spread costs out over a period of time — months or years — with the idea being to become manageable for customers.