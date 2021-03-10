State lawmakers pass bill that would allow sitting governor to fill vacant U.S. Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the governor to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Senate Bill 959, by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, would also move the special election for the U.S. Senate seat to the next regularly scheduled statewide general election.

“Allowing the governor to temporarily appoint someone to the empty seat and coordinate the special election with the next regularly scheduled general election would help avoid a nine-month void of representation, which is what it would take to run a complete special election cycle,” Paxton said. “This change is even more important right now due to the 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate.”

The appointee must have been a registered voter in the same party as the prior member for at least the last five years. The appointee would not be eligible to run for the vacancy in the special election or regular election.

Paxton said it would cost taxpayers around $4 million for a special election to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat.

The Senate also passed a measure to reinstate the 1.25 percent sales tax exemption on vehicles and trailers.

The measure, Senate Bill 593, will cost about $148 million and heads to the House for consideration.