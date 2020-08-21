The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced a plan to provide free monthly COVID-19 testing for teachers Friday.
The program will reportedly be optional and provide testing through public-private testing partners. The Oklahoma Public Health Lab Network and other state contracted labs will process the tests, according to a news release.
“Testing plays a key role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye in a news release. “The Health Department has placed a top priority in helping schools navigate through these uncertain times to protect our children, our teachers and communities.”
The plan, which was first referenced by Gov. Kevin Stitt last month, will reportedly be submitted for his approval Friday.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a news release the plan will be part of the state's comprehensive effort to safely reopen schools.
“No matter the circumstances, learning cannot happen unless all parties – families, school personnel and students – are in a safe environment." Hofmeister said. "This voluntary COVID-19 testing program is an important component of a layered approach to in-person instruction that will help mitigate risk of coronavirus exposure to everyone in the school community."