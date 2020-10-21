 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State auditor: Epic Charter Schools management company use of state employees could be embezzlement

State auditor: Epic Charter Schools management company use of state employees could be embezzlement

{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on Wednesday told a legislative panel that Epic Charter Schools management company used state employees to run the for-profit company, which could be embezzlement.

Byrd’s comments were made to a joint meeting of the House Common Education Committee and Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Education.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, chairman of the Budget Subcommittee for Education, said EPIC was invited to attend and make a statement.

EPIC Charter Schools Superintendent Bart Banfield provided a written statement saying the school chose not to attend because it was waiting on the audit’s work papers to prepare a detailed response to every finding.

It hoped to have equal time to respond in the near future, the statement said.

Epic has denied any wrongdoing and disputes the state auditor's report.

Byrd’s audit, requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt, was released Oct. 1.

In all, $125.2 million of the $458 million allocated to Epic Charter Schools, a public school, for educating students the past six years was found to have ended up in the coffers of Epic Youth Services, a for-profit charter school management company that has reportedly made millionaires of school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.

The action prompted the State Board of Education to demand back $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from the school after the audit found chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.

Byrd said the school’s management company, Epic Youth Services, used state employees and resources to operate.

“Using state resources to run a for profit business could be considered embezzlement,” Byrd said.

Byrd said if she contracted with a vendor, that business would not use her office, employees and supplies to conduct their business.

“EYS for profit has gone to great measures to hide their administrative payroll and administrative expenses to avoid fines and a reduction of appropriations,” she said. “EPIC has failed to report millions of dollars in administrative type costs to the State Department of Education.”

In an opening statement, McBride said it is up to law enforcement and the courts to decide if laws have been violated.

The audit has been forwarded to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Byrd said.

“But of course, we must do all we can to ensure our legislative intent in how taxpayer dollars are spent is being followed and whether additional legislation may be needed to protect those dollars,” McBride said.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, who serves on the House Education Committee, attended the meeting.

“The audit pretty clearly laid out where the rules were and how those rules appear to be violated,” said Waldron, former Tulsa Public Schools teacher. “Very thin oversight.”

He said it is not about school choice or education, but about following the rules.

“You wouldn’t let any other state contractor operate this way,” Waldron said.

Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation

Featured video

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News