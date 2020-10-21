State auditor: Epic Charter Schools management company use of state employees could be embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd on Wednesday told a legislative panel that Epic Charter Schools management company used state employees to run the for-profit company, which could be embezzlement.
Byrd’s comments were made to a joint meeting of the House Common Education Committee and Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Education.
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, chairman of the Budget Subcommittee for Education, said EPIC was invited to attend and make a statement.
EPIC Charter Schools Superintendent Bart Banfield provided a written statement saying the school chose not to attend because it was waiting on the audit’s work papers to prepare a detailed response to every finding.
It hoped to have equal time to respond in the near future, the statement said.
Epic has denied any wrongdoing and disputes the state auditor's report.
Byrd’s audit, requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt, was released Oct. 1.
In all, $125.2 million of the $458 million allocated to Epic Charter Schools, a public school, for educating students the past six years was found to have ended up in the coffers of Epic Youth Services, a for-profit charter school management company that has reportedly made millionaires of school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.
The action prompted the State Board of Education to demand back $11.2 million in taxpayer funding from the school after the audit found chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.
Byrd said the school’s management company, Epic Youth Services, used state employees and resources to operate.
“Using state resources to run a for profit business could be considered embezzlement,” Byrd said.
Byrd said if she contracted with a vendor, that business would not use her office, employees and supplies to conduct their business.
“EYS for profit has gone to great measures to hide their administrative payroll and administrative expenses to avoid fines and a reduction of appropriations,” she said. “EPIC has failed to report millions of dollars in administrative type costs to the State Department of Education.”
In an opening statement, McBride said it is up to law enforcement and the courts to decide if laws have been violated.
The audit has been forwarded to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Byrd said.
“But of course, we must do all we can to ensure our legislative intent in how taxpayer dollars are spent is being followed and whether additional legislation may be needed to protect those dollars,” McBride said.
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, who serves on the House Education Committee, attended the meeting.
“The audit pretty clearly laid out where the rules were and how those rules appear to be violated,” said Waldron, former Tulsa Public Schools teacher. “Very thin oversight.”
He said it is not about school choice or education, but about following the rules.
“You wouldn’t let any other state contractor operate this way,” Waldron said.
Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation
Education policy leaders from state Senate, House reflect on Epic Charter Schools audit findings
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member is relative of Epic co-founder
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools
State education board demands $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools over state audit findings
Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit
Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation
State education board calls special meeting on Epic Charter Schools audit
Superintendent Hofmeister responds to accountability failures cited in state audit of Epic Charter Schools
Epic Charter Schools calls state auditor's report on accounting practices 'fiction'
'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation
Officials call Epic audit findings 'concerning,' 'deeply disturbing,' 'troubling'
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Epic Charter Schools targets state senator again in pre-election email to parents
Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations
State senator sued by Epic Charter Schools awarded legal fees plus $500,000 in sanctions
Enrollment already up 77% across Oklahoma's six virtual charter schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
Epic co-founder claims innocence in new video address amid back-to-school student recruiting drive
Epic becomes Oklahoma's largest school district as pandemic pushes virtual enrollment
Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic
State Chamber says no conflicts of interest in legal filing despite Epic Charter Schools' membership, school founder on Chamber board of directors
Epic Charter Schools' for-profit management firm refuses to release documents to investigators, Oklahoma attorney general says
'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny
Lawmakers accuse Epic of intimidation attempt with defamation lawsuit against state senator
Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
OSBI investigating new allegations of forgery by Epic Charter Schools' co-founder and CFO, willful neglect by board members
How does Epic Charter Schools stack up academically? Check out student proficiency test scores
Epic Charter Schools' expansion into Texas in limbo amid new revelations about criminal investigation
Tulsa lawmaker uses rarely invoked legal provision to attend closed-door meeting on Epic Charter Schools investigation, educators
New records reveal Epic Charter Schools' sponsor was in touch with state auditor for months before scandal
Governor requests state audit of Epic Charter Schools; school's sponsor already in touch with state auditor
Records show FBI has also been looking into Epic Charter Schools, along with federal education investigators
State superintendent reacts to Epic Charter Schools investigation; online school official claims innocence
State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education
Leadership change at Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school likely necessitated by new transparency, conflict of interest law
State Senate passes new transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools; bill headed to Gov. Stitt next
State education officials deny clearing Epic Charter Schools in investigation, despite school's new claims
Epic Charter Schools, school reform and funding needs on the minds of Tulsa Republicans at Friday event with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
New transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools advance to state Senate
Parents, students pack Capitol to tell lawmakers about 'the array of reasons to choose Epic'
15 people with ties to Epic Charter donated $180,000 to 78 candidates for state office
Epic Charter Schools under investigation by state, federal law enforcement agencies
A study in contrasts: Most Tulsa County districts lose students while virtual numbers soar
496 Tulsa Public Schools students left for EPIC virtual school since August. TPS to lawmakers: Regulation is needed
Skyrocketing student enrollment nets Epic Charter Schools nearly $39 million more in midyear adjustments to state funding for public schools
Journalism worth your time and money
July 2019: Joy Hofmeister on Epic Charter Schools scandal
Featured video
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!