YUKON — Mayor Shelli Selby has claimed in a police report and to Oklahoma's House speaker that she is being harassed by state Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, over her emergency proclamation mandating masks for restaurant and bar workers.
Steagall has said he thinks the Yukon proclamation for masks for restaurant food servers and bar workers oversteps its bounds and is unconstitutional, stating: “The mayor does not have the authority to issue the content of that emergency proclamation that she thinks she does."
“A municipality can’t enact or enforce a rule, regulation or ordinance that is inconsistent with state law. There’s no state law authorizing any government entity in the state to put anyone in a mask. So that’s an issue.”
The Yukon Progress has a letter from Selby to House Speaker Charles McCall on being "harassed, ridiculed, demeaned, and threatened" by Steagall.