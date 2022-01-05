Young man, woman killed in 4-vehicle crash along I-35 in Kay County

Two Kansans were killed in a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 35 on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Xavier Mitchell, 22, of Salina, Kansas, was driving north on the interstate just south of Tonkawa about 4:35 a.m. when his 2016 Nissan Sentra ran off the right side of the road into a barrier wall.

The car continued to travel after the impact, striking a pickup truck, van and tractor-trailer, the report states.

Mitchell and his passenger, 21-year-old Kyra Ray also of Salina, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states the occupants of the other vehicles struck were not injured, including a 57-year-old male pickup driver from Oklahoma City, a 35-year-old Spencer female van driver and her 34-year-old male passenger from Edmond, and a 55-year-old male truck driver also from Oklahoma City.

Only the airbags of the pickup truck, a 2021 Chevy Silverado, deployed in the crash, according to the report. The tractor-trailer was not equipped with airbags.

Mitchell's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, as does whether any of the drivers or passengers involved were wearing seatbelts, the report states. All were equipped with seatbelts.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.