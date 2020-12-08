 Skip to main content
Wyandotte woman, 20, killed in Ottawa County crash

A Wyandotte woman was killed early Monday morning in a crash on Oklahoma 10 in Ottawa County.

A report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol states Alexys Crawford, 20, was driving north on the highway when she came upon a flatbed truck attempting to make a right turn onto a county road.

Crawford reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the back of the flatbed and entered the southbound lane of the highway, striking a Dodge Durango head-on.

Crawford, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Durango's driver was treated and released from a Joplin, Missouri, hospital. Two children in the vehicle were not injured. Seat belts and child restraints were in use.

The crash remains under investigation. 

