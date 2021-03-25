Wyandotte man dies day after crash on Oklahoma 10 near County Road 155

Correction: The report from troopers contained an inaccuracy that has been corrected in the headline and story below. The story also was edited after publication to include a statement from a family member of the unidentified driver.
A Wyandotte man died Wednesday, the day after he was injured in a crash in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Dale Bulger, 64, was taken to a Joplin hospital on Tuesday after his vehicle was struck at Oklahoma 10 and County Line Road 155, about half a mile south of U.S. 60 just east of Wyandotte. He died Wednesday morning, according to a trooper's report.
Bulger was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero and attempted to turn north onto the highway from the county road when a southbound vehicle struck him about 12:15 p.m., the OHP reported.
The 72-year-old Grove woman driving the southbound vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was also taken to a Joplin hospital. She was not seriously injured and was later released, the report states. A family member has refuted that statement in comments to Tulsa World, however.
In a preliminary report, troopers attributed the cause of the collision to Bulger's turning out into traffic.
Both were wearing seat belts, and the airbags in each vehicle deployed, troopers reported.