Wyandotte man dies day after crash along Oklahoma 10

Wyandotte man dies day after crash along Oklahoma 10

A Wyandotte man died Wednesday, the day after he suffered critical injuries in a crash along Oklahoma 10, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Dale Bulger, 64, was taken to a Joplin hospital on Tuesday after his vehicle was struck at a four-way stop at County Line Road 155. He died Wednesday morning, according to a trooper's report. 

Bulger was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi Montero and attempted to turn north from the county road onto the highway when a southbound vehicle struck him, troopers reported.

The 72-year-old Grove woman driving the southbound vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was also taken to a Joplin hospital. She was not seriously injured and was later released, the report states. 

Troopers attributed the cause of the collision to the woman continuing through a four-way stop and Bulger turning out into traffic, according to the report. Both drivers' conditions remain under investigation. 

Both were wearing seat belts, and the airbags in each vehicle deployed, troopers reported.  

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Mo Brooks enters Alabama Senate race

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

