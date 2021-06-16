 Skip to main content
Wyandotte man dies after ATV crash earlier this month
A Wyandotte man died about a week after he was in an ATV crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Brian Cole, 50, was driving a 2015 Honda ATV west on a county road about 2 miles southwest of Wyandotte in Ottawa County about 11:30 a.m. June 6 when the vehicle ran off the road on a curve, rolling once, troopers said.

Cole reportedly had been drinking; his driving ability was impaired; and the ATV was traveling at an unsafe speed at the curve, troopers said.

Cole was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition with head and internal body injuries. He died early Monday, troopers said.

