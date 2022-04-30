 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead in fatal crash in Payne County

  Updated
  • 0

A Yale woman is dead after a fatal collision in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 51 at the intersection of State Highway 18, 3 miles west of Yale.

Julie Ann Johnson was driving Black 2014 Nissan Altima northbound on State Highway 18 when the driver of a White 2018 Ram 3500 pickup, driving westbound on State Highway 51, collided with her at the intersection.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup did not sustain any injuries. 

The cause of the crash in under investigation. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. 

