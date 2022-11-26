 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead in fatal collision in Lincoln County

A Jennings woman is dead after a fatal collision Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported.

Dead in Teresa Jennings, 64, of Jennings, Oklahoma. 

The wreck occurred after 3 p.m. Friday on US Highway 177 near E 840, southbound approximately one mile south of Carney, OKlahoma.

According to OHP, the crash involved Jennings in a 2008 Toyota Corolla and a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder. Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What happened and cause of the crash is still under investigation.  

