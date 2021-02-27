Woman dead after two pedestrians hit by SUV on U.S. 75 in Washington County

A woman is dead after being involved in a fatal collision involving an SUV and two pedestrians in Washington County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 75 at County Road 2900, about four miles east of Ochelata. A 66-year-old Grove woman was driving a 2013 Jeep Patriot when the two pedestrians were struck. The driver was uninjured, troopers said.

One of the pedestrians, Sarah Shreve, 22, of Eucha, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The other is a 15-year-old boy who was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

How the collision occurred was still under investigation Friday night, the Highway Patrol reported.