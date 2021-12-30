 Skip to main content
Woman dead after mobile home fire in Coweta
Woman dead after mobile home fire in Coweta

WAGONER — A woman is dead after a mobile home fire in Coweta on Wednesday evening.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were home at the time of the fire, Coweta officials said. The woman died in the home, but the man was able to get out. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a mobile home near 151st Street and 285th East Avenue, officials said.

The Coweta Fire Department was assisted by the Porter, Red Bird and Stone Bluff fire departments, the Coweta Police Department and the Wagoner County Emergency Management Agency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

