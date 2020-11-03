With trees damaged across Oklahoma City, cleanup will take months

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Parks Director Doug Kupper says recovering from last week's ice storm will be a "monumental" task taking months to complete.
An estimated 90% of the tree canopy in Oklahoma City's 175 parks is damaged, with perhaps thousands of trees beyond saving. Words like "decimated" were common to describe the damage as ice coated trees still heavy with summer leaves.
Maureen Heffernan, executive director of the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park foundations, said Myriad Gardens' trees were heavily damaged by the ice. Much younger trees in the upper section of Scissortail Park, planted barely a year ago, fared much better, she said, as did the park's Survivor Tree clone.
A tree inventory completed four years ago could help parks recover.
Video: Ice storm causes tree branches to snap off after Oklahoma storm
Gallery: Ice storm hits Oklahoma City area
