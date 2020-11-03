 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With trees damaged across Oklahoma City, cleanup will take months

With trees damaged across Oklahoma City, cleanup will take months

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
OKC tree damage 2015 newsok

City officials say last week's ice storm is the worst since the 2015 Thanksgiving storm. Nearly six weeks after that storm, debris contractors' first pass through neighborhoods was only halfway complete, and officials acknowledged they had underestimated the tonnage waiting to be picked up. "People's patience is running a little thin at this point," Ward 1 Councilman James Greiner said at the time. Cleanup after the latest storm could take months. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Parks Director Doug Kupper says recovering from last week's ice storm will be a "monumental" task taking months to complete.

An estimated 90% of the tree canopy in Oklahoma City's 175 parks is damaged, with perhaps thousands of trees beyond saving. Words like "decimated" were common to describe the damage as ice coated trees still heavy with summer leaves.

Maureen Heffernan, executive director of the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park foundations, said Myriad Gardens' trees were heavily damaged by the ice. Much younger trees in the upper section of Scissortail Park, planted barely a year ago, fared much better, she said, as did the park's Survivor Tree clone.

A tree inventory completed four years ago could help parks recover.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Video: Ice storm causes tree branches to snap off after Oklahoma storm

 

Gallery: Ice storm hits Oklahoma City area

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News