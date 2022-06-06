With her face on a new U.S. quarter, Wilma Mankiller is still inspiring the Cherokee Nation

Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller's daughters Felicia Olaya (center) and Gina Olaya are presented plaques bearing the Wilma Mankiller quarter on Monday during a ceremony celebrating the quarter's release in Tahlequah. At left is T.V. Johnson of the United States Mint.
A woman shows her new Wilma Mankiller quarter after purchasing it in Tahlequah after a ceremony celebrating the quarter's release.
Kathy Bright (left) with BancFirst sells Wilma Mankiller quarters to Nita Cochran after a ceremony celebrating the release of the quarter Monday in Tahlequah.
A tear runs down Breanna Olaya-Morton's face as she sings a solo with the Cherokee Adult Choir and the Cherokee National Youth Choir during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter in Tahlequah on Monday. Olaya-Morton is Mankiller's granddaughter.
The Wilma Mankiller quarter shows the former Cherokee Nation principal chief facing the future with the wind at her back.
Cherokee National Treasure Tommy Wildcat performs a flute song during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. speaks during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Ross Swimmer speaks during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo speaks during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
Gloria Steinam speaks during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
A tear runs down the face of Breanna Olaya-Morton as she sings a solo with the Cherokee Adult Choir and the Cherokee National Youth Choir during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla. Olaya-Morton is the granddaughter of Mankiller.
The Cherokee Adult Choir performs with the Cherokee National Youth Choir during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
Gloria Steinam listens to the Cherokee Adult Choir perform with the Cherokee National Youth Choir during a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
Lynette Drake(left) buys Wilma Mankiller from Lexi Winfrey with BancFirst after a ceremony celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller quarter Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla.
Mankiller rose to national prominence in the 1980s after becoming the first woman to serve as the tribe’s principal chief. During her 10 years in office, the Cherokee Nation’s population more than doubled while she reformed the tribal government and advocated for improved education, health care and housing.
She received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1998.
The coin depicts Mankiller wearing a traditional shawl while a strong wind blows through her hair.
“It’s beautiful,” Hoskin said. “She’s depicted with the wind at her back, which is very symbolic of what she was about — looking forward, excited for the future.”
Mankiller played a vital role in the famous 19-month “Occupation of Alcatraz” that sparked a nationwide civil rights movement among Native Americans. She won election as the Cherokee Nation’s deputy principal chief in 1983, serving under longtime Principal Chief Ross Swimmer.
She became principal chief after Swimmer resigned in 1985 to take a high-level job with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“It’s a big, big deal” to have Mankiller featured on a coin, Swimmer said Monday.
“It’s a great honor to her, to her family and to the Cherokee Nation,” he said, noting that he had bought several rolls of coins himself to offer as gifts.
Mankiller, who died in 2010, is the first of five women who will be featured on commemorative coins this year in the Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. The other women will be author Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist Adelina Otero-Warren and actress Anna May Wong.
