With her face on a new U.S. quarter, Wilma Mankiller is still inspiring the Cherokee Nation

Wilma Mankiller did more than anyone else during her lifetime to raise the national profile of the Cherokee Nation, the tribe’s current principal chief said Monday.

“And she’s still doing it,” Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Even now, after all these years, she’s instilling a sense of optimism and pride and confidence.”

The U.S. Mint released a commemorative quarter Tuesday with Mankiller as the “head” while tribal officials lined up in Tahlequah, the Cherokee Nation’s capital, to be among the first to get the coins.

Mankiller rose to national prominence in the 1980s after becoming the first woman to serve as the tribe’s principal chief. During her 10 years in office, the Cherokee Nation’s population more than doubled while she reformed the tribal government and advocated for improved education, health care and housing.

She received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1998.

The coin depicts Mankiller wearing a traditional shawl while a strong wind blows through her hair.

“It’s beautiful,” Hoskin said. “She’s depicted with the wind at her back, which is very symbolic of what she was about — looking forward, excited for the future.”

Mankiller played a vital role in the famous 19-month “Occupation of Alcatraz” that sparked a nationwide civil rights movement among Native Americans. She won election as the Cherokee Nation’s deputy principal chief in 1983, serving under longtime Principal Chief Ross Swimmer.

She became principal chief after Swimmer resigned in 1985 to take a high-level job with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“It’s a big, big deal” to have Mankiller featured on a coin, Swimmer said Monday.

“It’s a great honor to her, to her family and to the Cherokee Nation,” he said, noting that he had bought several rolls of coins himself to offer as gifts.

Mankiller, who died in 2010, is the first of five women who will be featured on commemorative coins this year in the Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. The other women will be author Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist Adelina Otero-Warren and actress Anna May Wong.

