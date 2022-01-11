With COVID still breaking Oklahoma case records, CDC study shows how vaccines are helping

As the number of new COVID-19 infections skyrocketed in Oklahoma to break records over the weekend, a CDC report shows the value of vaccines in keeping hospitalizations and deaths comparatively lower even amid a higher case surge.

In a study of more than 1.2 million adults who were fully vaccinated but still infected with COVID-19, severe or fatal outcomes were found to be rare. Only 189 (0.015%) developed severe complications, and only 36 (0.0033%) of them died from the disease, according to an analysis published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The bottom-line finding of the study was that fully vaccinated people — meaning the primary series — were quite protected,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer.

The CDC report from Friday notes that vaccinated individuals within the small subset who developed severe symptoms all had at least one risk factor for poor outcomes. Of those few vaccinated individuals who died from COVID, 78% of them had at least four risk factors.

“So that was a very dramatic finding,” Bratzler said.