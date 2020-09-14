Wildfire danger: Wet summer makes more potential fuel for winter blazes in Oklahoma

As deadly wildfires devastate parts of the West, experts here are talking about how Oklahoma’s wet summer could contribute to an elevated local wildfire danger this winter.
Tulsa averages 6.26 inches of rain in July and August. This year, 10.86 inches was recorded. That’s led to areas of lusher and taller vegetation, which will grow dormant after a few freezes and a decrease in precipitation.
State Climatologist Gary McManus said it’s a combination that yields more potential fuel for winter wildfires.
“That’s something we’re already taking note of,” said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Tulsa. “The winter months are our driest season.”
Piltz said that while California and other parts of the West usually see wildfires this time of year, conditions in 2020 have been particularly extreme.
“There’s a big area of high pressure that has been hanging over the West for a while with no precipitation,” he said. “It’s kind of feeding on itself.”
McManus noted that the extreme temperatures on the West Coast have come from a “heat dome” that typically bakes Oklahoma in the summer.
“Unfortunately for them, what’s been good for us … has not been good for California because that dome has been shifted west,” he said.
Piltz said summer wildfires in Oklahoma usually occur under similar conditions, with high pressure dominating the region. He said winter wildfires locally, however, are typically generated by dry fronts and strong winds.
“Some of our nastier (winter) fire seasons can be driven by weather systems,” he said. “The storm systems that may bring severe weather to parts of Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and other areas in the Deep South, … we may not get a lot of thunderstorms with those systems.
“But often we may see a dry line with winds of 40 to 50 mph,” Piltz said.
McManus also emphasized that weather events drive the winter wildfire danger and that it takes constant monitoring.
“You could have rain in the morning and fire danger in the afternoon,” he said. “All it takes is a little bit of heat and one of those dry storm systems.”
As of Monday, at least 35 people had died in wildfires from California to Washington state in fires that have consumed areas the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island.
At least 10 people have been killed in the fires in Oregon. At least 24 people have died in California, and one person has been killed in Washington state.
Oklahoma ranked seventh amid states with wildfire damage between 1980 and 2019, according to the loan company LendingTree. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recorded 189 wildfires in the state from 2000 to 2019, with 67,142 acres burned in 2019, as well as 153,400 properties at high fire risk, LendingTree’s ranking found.
The most recent significant wildfires in northeastern Oklahoma occurred in August 2012 in Creek County, when 58,500 acres and more than 350 homes burned.
Hundreds of homes in Olive, Drumright, Mannford, Freedom Hill and other communities were evacuated because of the wildfires Aug. 3-5, 2012. Statewide, 93,000 acres were burned.
Long-range climate models show the development of a weak La Niña pattern — or cooler-than-normal Pacific Ocean temperatures — this winter, which could mean warmer-than-normal temperatures for the southern U.S. and Oklahoma, McManus said.
“Right now, it’s looking a little bit weak, but it’s something we’re going to have to watch,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
