Wildfire danger: Wet summer makes more potential fuel for winter blazes in Oklahoma

Piltz said summer wildfires in Oklahoma usually occur under similar conditions, with high pressure dominating the region. He said winter wildfires locally, however, are typically generated by dry fronts and strong winds.

“Some of our nastier (winter) fire seasons can be driven by weather systems,” he said. “The storm systems that may bring severe weather to parts of Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and other areas in the Deep South, … we may not get a lot of thunderstorms with those systems.

“But often we may see a dry line with winds of 40 to 50 mph,” Piltz said.

McManus also emphasized that weather events drive the winter wildfire danger and that it takes constant monitoring.

“You could have rain in the morning and fire danger in the afternoon,” he said. “All it takes is a little bit of heat and one of those dry storm systems.”

As of Monday, at least 35 people had died in wildfires from California to Washington state in fires that have consumed areas the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

At least 10 people have been killed in the fires in Oregon. At least 24 people have died in California, and one person has been killed in Washington state.