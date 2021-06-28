Wild horse, burro adoption to be held next month in Kellyville

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event with a $1,000 per animal incentive at the Creek County Fairgrounds near Kellyville in July.
The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. that Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 17. More information can be obtained from BLM staff onsite.
"As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Kellyville," the agency said in a news release.
The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West.
The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals, the agency says.
Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 240,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.
BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify to adopt, one must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.
Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.
A 6-foot corral fence is required for adult horses; 5 feet for yearlings; and 4½ feet for burros.
All animals must be loaded in covered stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors.
BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the short application process.
The Creek County Fairgrounds are located at 17808 W. Oklahoma 66 northeast of Kellyville.
For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.