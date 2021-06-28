Wild horse, burro adoption to be held next month in Kellyville

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will hold a wild horse and burro adoption event with a $1,000 per animal incentive at the Creek County Fairgrounds near Kellyville in July.

The two-day event, featuring 120 wild horses and burros, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16.

Adoptions will be held from noon-6 p.m. that Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 17. More information can be obtained from BLM staff onsite.

"As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Kellyville," the agency said in a news release.

The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West.

The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.

The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals, the agency says.

Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 240,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.