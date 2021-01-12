 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why an inmate died from a beating in this Oklahoma jail and no one came to stop it

Why an inmate died from a beating in this Oklahoma jail and no one came to stop it

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
OKC inmates

Oklahoma County jail inmate Brad Leon Lane, 40 (right), died. His cellmate, Shaquile D Shaun Brown (left), confessed after being taken to a hospital for a mental assessment, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

OKLAHOMA CITY - As an Oklahoma County jail inmate was being beaten to death with his own walking boot, a witness from a nearby cell called over and over on his wall phone for help. No one ever answered.

The witness called his girlfriend, too, asking her to call the jail's main line and report the assault. She said she was put on hold. Finally, 40 minutes after the victim began screaming, a detention officer came to the pod on the jail's 13th floor to do a routine check. It was too late. The victim, Brad Leon Lane, 40, of Oklahoma City, was already dead.

District Attorney David Prater said his office and OSBI are now investigating whether jail administrators and jail trustees bear any blame for Lane's death.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured gallery: Meet 44 adoptable dogs and cats

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News