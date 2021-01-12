Why an inmate died from a beating in this Oklahoma jail and no one came to stop it

OKLAHOMA CITY - As an Oklahoma County jail inmate was being beaten to death with his own walking boot, a witness from a nearby cell called over and over on his wall phone for help. No one ever answered.

The witness called his girlfriend, too, asking her to call the jail's main line and report the assault. She said she was put on hold. Finally, 40 minutes after the victim began screaming, a detention officer came to the pod on the jail's 13th floor to do a routine check. It was too late. The victim, Brad Leon Lane, 40, of Oklahoma City, was already dead.