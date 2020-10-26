Whooping cranes are truly a rare bird. Now they're migrating through Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY - A whooping crane shut down the hunting season opener for sandhill cranes at Hackberry Flat on Saturday.
State wildlife officials temporarily closed sandhill crane hunting on the wildlife management area near Frederick in southwest Oklahoma Friday after a whooping crane arrived in the company of a flock of sandhill cranes.
Sandhill crane season opened Saturday in the western half of Oklahoma but those birds are not to be confused with whooping cranes, which are endangered and federally protected. With only around 500 in existence, state wildlife officials did not want to risk that the whooping crane could be accidentally killed by a hunter.
When it can be verified the whooping crane has been gone for two days, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will likely reopen Hackberry Flat to sandhill crane hunting.
