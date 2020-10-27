Who will get COVID-19 vaccination first? A look at Oklahoma's plan

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has submitted a draft vaccination plan to the federal government that details how a COVID-19 vaccination, once available, will be distributed.
The 51-page plan details in what order Oklahomans will be vaccinated as a COVID-19 vaccination becomes more widely available.
Nursing home and long-term care employees will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by frontline public health employees and health care workers directly caring for sick COVID-19 patients.
The plan, which was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month, has four distribution phases that correspond to the supply of vaccination doses.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!