Who will get COVID-19 vaccination first? A look at Oklahoma's plan

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has submitted a draft vaccination plan to the federal government that details how a COVID-19 vaccination, once available, will be distributed.

The 51-page plan details in what order Oklahomans will be vaccinated as a COVID-19 vaccination becomes more widely available.

Nursing home and long-term care employees will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by frontline public health employees and health care workers directly caring for sick COVID-19 patients.

The plan, which was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month, has four distribution phases that correspond to the supply of vaccination doses.

