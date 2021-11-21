Whiz kid: Athletic and academic prowess in high school set Caleb Williams up for success at OU

The media has not been allowed to interview Williams during his freshman season, and his family has adopted OU head coach Lincoln Riley’s strict rule.

Williams did share his words via an online blog for Sports Illustrated. It gave a peek into Williams’ personality leading up to his trip to Norman.

Those close to Williams point toward his parents as being a strong force in keeping him grounded.

“He comes from a really good family,” Trivers said. “His mom and dad, foremost, are really, really good people. So we don’t want to sit here and take all the credit for who Caleb is as a person. His parents are really, really good-hearted and loving people who have raised their son well. They need to be credited foremost.”

Gonzaga did play a role in his development.

The slogan at Williams’ high school is “Men For Others.” It’s appropriate for an institution that houses homeless men on campus during winter and provides breakfast and lunch for those in need.

In one of Williams’ blogs, he discussed doing service for others.