White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

COVID-19 cases in cities with mask ordinances increased only 34% from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1, compared to a 109% gain in the rest of Oklahoma, which is not covered by any mask requirements, according to the Nov. 6 report.

Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Stitt, said in a statement that the governor and doctors delivered a "much stronger message" to wear a mask during a Tuesday news conference.

"The governor and the highly respected physician leaders who spoke at yesterday’s press conference were very clear that the conversation is not about a government mandate; it is about Oklahomans coming together to do the right thing to protect their families and neighbors."

In its latest report, the task force also raised concerns about COVID-19 and nursing homes in Oklahoma.

"Nearly 30% of nursing homes have COVID positive staff, indicating unmitigated community spread," the report states. "Ensure all nursing homes, assisted living, and elderly care sites have full testing capacity and are isolating positive staff and residents."

Hannema said the 30% figure might draw attention, but he said there is no indication that those staff members contracted the virus at work or were at work after testing positive.