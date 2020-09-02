White House report
The only living suspect in the disappearance and presumed deaths was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after a recent excavation in Picher failed to produce the girls' remains.
Although proponents of State Question 807 were given the go-ahead to collect signatures, they say collecting the 177,958 signatures necessary to qualify for the ballot is unfeasible given the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A guy was hit and fell to the ground and never got back up," one witness, club employee Breanna Tovar, recalled Friday at a preliminary hearing for manslaughter defendant Aaron Michael Waller.
"It happened really fast, like seconds," she said.
'I'm not the bad guy here': Eastern Oklahoma mine operator stands firm against Clean Water Act legal challenges
The owner of Ozark Materials River Rock faces a federal court contempt hearing next month on allegations that he has not lived up to the requirements of a June 2018 ruling that levied a $35,000 fine, $40,000 in attorney fees, plus a land restoration requirement.
Oklahoma is one of at least nine states that have been approved to receive Lost Wages funds.
Across Oklahoma 59,399 cases have been confirmed since March; 535 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections.
Requiring mailed-in absentee ballots to be notarized in the November general election during the COVID-19 pandemic will disenfranchise many voters, according to testimony heard Wednesday in Tulsa federal court.
Adam Raymond Mason, 29, told an FBI agent and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police investigator he thought his daughter "was controlled by witchcraft" and that he "punched the victim, drowned her, then took her to a creek bed where he set her body on fire," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Stitt earlier this month requested a rehearing after the Oklahoma Supreme Court in July invalidated two tribal gaming compacts he signed.