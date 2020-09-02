White House on COVID-19: Oklahoma's 'university towns' a concern; state drops to No. 9 for test positivity

Oklahoma now ranks ninth in the nation for COVID-19 test positivity, a week after cracking the top 10 at eighth.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Sunday was released by the state at noon Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday acknowledged that face coverings are helping slow the virus's spread in those municipalities with mandates, but he continued to decline to enact any sort of statewide requirement.

The White House task force again recommended: "Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission" in Oklahoma.

"Community transmission continues to be high in rural and urban counties across Oklahoma, with increasing transmission in the major university towns," according to the report.

The state's positivity rate at 9.6% from Aug. 22-28 remained in the yellow zone, down from 9.9% from Aug. 15-21. The report labels the red zone at 10% and above, with the yellow zone between 5% and 10%.

Oklahoma's positivity rank Aug. 8-14 was 11th at 9.4%.

In new cases per 100,000 people, Oklahoma dropped one spot to 13th highest in the nation after ranking 12th and 15th, respectively, in the prior two week's reports.