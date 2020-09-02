 Skip to main content
White House on COVID-19: Oklahoma's 'university towns' a concern; state drops to No. 9 for test positivity
COVID presser at OSU

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis (left) talks with Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett (center) and Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye (right) after a COVID-19 briefing at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on Tuesday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

Oklahoma now ranks ninth in the nation for COVID-19 test positivity, a week after cracking the top 10 at eighth.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Sunday was released by the state at noon Wednesday. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday acknowledged that face coverings are helping slow the virus's spread in those municipalities with mandates, but he continued to decline to enact any sort of statewide requirement.

The White House task force again recommended: "Mask mandates across the state must be in place to decrease transmission" in Oklahoma.

"Community transmission continues to be high in rural and urban counties across Oklahoma, with increasing transmission in the major university towns," according to the report.

The state's positivity rate at 9.6% from Aug. 22-28 remained in the yellow zone, down from 9.9% from Aug. 15-21. The report labels the red zone at 10% and above, with the yellow zone between 5% and 10%.

Oklahoma's positivity rank Aug. 8-14 was 11th at 9.4%.

In new cases per 100,000 people, Oklahoma dropped one spot to 13th highest in the nation after ranking 12th and 15th, respectively, in the prior two week's reports.

The state had 114 new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 22-28, compared to the national average of 88 per 100,000. Oklahoma has been in the red zone for new cases since the July 14 report — eight consecutive weeks — and above the national average since the Aug. 2 report.

The red zone is defined as 100 new cases and above per 100,000 people. The yellow zone is 10 to 100.

The White House task force first recommended a statewide masking mandate in Oklahoma in its Aug. 2 report. Its first report, dated June 29, recommended ensuring public use of masks in "all current and evolving hot spots."

The Aug. 23 report appeared to take Gov. Kevin Stitt's concerns into account by deviating slightly in its mask recommendation.

Rather than impose a uniform mandate for all counties in Oklahoma, the task force recommended a masking requirement in counties that are experiencing 20 new cases per 100,000 people.

But Stitt on Tuesday reiterated that he doesn't believe in mandating such a directive statewide and feels that mask requirements are best left to local government control.

"I'm not going to mandate something statewide where every community is different," Stitt said. "We've got western Oklahoma communities and counties that haven't had one case in the past seven days."

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranked 13th highest for most new cases per 100,000 population and ninth highest for test positivity in the week of Aug. 22-28, according to the report dated Aug. 30.

Oklahoma had 114 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 88 per 100,000. That keeps Oklahoma in the red zone for new cases for the eighth consecutive week.

Oklahoma's new cases (rate per 100,000)

(Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100)

Aug. 30: 114 (88 national average)

Aug. 23: 123 (93)

Aug. 16: 117 (112)

Aug. 9: 146 (114)

Aug. 2: 186 (137)

July 26: 126 (140)

July 19: 128 (140)

July 14: 102 (119)

July 5: 69 (100)

June 29: 67 (74)

Oklahoma's test positivity rate

(Red zone is 10% and above; yellow zone is 5% to 10%)

Aug. 30: 9.6%

Aug. 23: 9.9%

Aug. 16: 9.4%

Aug. 9: 9.8%

Aug. 2: 9.8%

July 26: 10.1%

July 19: 9.8%

July 14: 9.7%

July 5: 6.0%

June 29: 5.8%

Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force

Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

