While state envisions return to normalcy by summer as Stitt plans to lift virus restrictions, experts caution 'we are not there yet'

Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth Access Network, which securely shares more than 80% of medical records generated in Oklahoma, also acknowledged that the state was "in a better place" with hospitalizations, but said he'd continue to monitor the data closely.

Tuesday, the state averaged 50 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day, up from a low point of 40 on March 5. Thursday, the rolling average reached 63.

The average of new daily confirmed infections, which was 615 Thursday, appears to be leveling out.

“We really have this virus on the ropes," Dr. George Monks of the Oklahoma State Medical Association said during the panel. "But we can’t let our guard down and let this virus regain its strength.”

Thursday, in response to Stitt's announcement of eased restrictions, the president of the state's largest physician advocacy group released a more urgent call.

“There is no doubt that the state has made tremendous progress and is one of the nation’s leaders in vaccination efforts," Monks said. "But letting up on our efforts to battle COVID now is like a football player spiking the ball at the five-yard line. We are nearing the goal, but we are not there yet.