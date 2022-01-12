'We've run out of shades of red': COVID-19 spread worse than ever in Tulsa County

It's hard to pinpoint where COVID-19 transmission is highest right now due to the omicron variant, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said Wednesday, because "it is just everywhere."
"No matter where you go I think people need to know that there's potential — if they go out into public, more than likely they're going to be exposed to somebody with COVID," Dart said. "That's just where we're at today."
The omicron variant accounted for 95% of Tulsa's most recent sewage surveillance samples tested for COVID-19.
Omicron's R-naught value — how many people each infected person spreads the disease to on average — is about 10, which Dart called "extremely high."
Delta variant's R-naught was between five and seven, he said, and the original COVID-19's was about two to three.
Dart described how his agency's Tulsa County ZIP code COVID risk map is entirely in the dark red colors for "extremely severe" disease spread — "our worst-case scenario in terms of just pure numbers and virus circulating through our community."
"Tulsa County, we have run out of shades of red to express how severe the case counts have become," the agency posted Wednesday on social media for its weekly risk map update.
COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped 38% in one day Wednesday, Dart said, as new cases among Tulsa County residents soared to nearly double what they were a year ago.
The three-day average of COVID hospitalizations hit 341 in Tulsa County from 247 a day earlier and 205 a month ago. The delta wave's hospitalization peak — and overall record for Tulsa County — was 504.
The seven-day average of new cases hit 1,082, which is 72% above the 629 from a year ago that stood as the high until omicron surged in.
Dart said he's concerned about continuing to stress a health system that has fewer health care workers in it than a year ago, as well as more who are unable to work for stints because of COVID-19 exposure or infection.
He said hospitals are overwhelmed, with the vast majority of COVID-19 inpatients unvaccinated.
Dart said he believes school districts are doing great to educate students as much as possible in classrooms while still adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The schools I think are doing a tremendous job under extremely exasperating circumstances," Dart said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's education secretary, Ryan Walters, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that closing schools should be a last resort, not a first reaction to fear — which rapidly elicited criticism from educators.
Dart acknowledged the frustrations and fatigue so many feel nearly two years into the pandemic but urged action instead of waving a white flag in defeat.
"Bottom line is that now is not the time to become lax and to say, 'Forget about it. Who cares?'" Dart said. "We've got to stay vigilant to slow the spread and do whatever we can to reduce the burden of COVID on our health care systems."
Dart said surgical or N-95 or KN-95 masks are recommended over cloth masks because of how contagious omicron is. He said to avoid crowds if possible, get vaccinated and, if eligible, a booster dose.
Ellen Niemitalo, a registered nurse and THD clinic services manager, said 72.9% of Tulsa County residents have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine and that 58.8% are fully vaccinated across all ages.
Narrowing to only the Tulsa County population eligible for vaccination — ages 5 and older — 78.4% have had at least one dose and 63.2% are fully vaccinated.
She said 33% of fully vaccinated individuals in the county have received a booster dose.
"The data is still showing that the COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect against COVID and all of the variants," Niemitalo said. "The booster shots have been shown to add that extra layer of protection and actually boost the antibody production so that the individual is more protected."