'We've run out of shades of red': COVID-19 spread worse than ever in Tulsa County

Dart acknowledged the frustrations and fatigue so many feel nearly two years into the pandemic but urged action instead of waving a white flag in defeat.

"Bottom line is that now is not the time to become lax and to say, 'Forget about it. Who cares?'" Dart said. "We've got to stay vigilant to slow the spread and do whatever we can to reduce the burden of COVID on our health care systems."

Dart said surgical or N-95 or KN-95 masks are recommended over cloth masks because of how contagious omicron is. He said to avoid crowds if possible, get vaccinated and, if eligible, a booster dose.

Ellen Niemitalo, a registered nurse and THD clinic services manager, said 72.9% of Tulsa County residents have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine and that 58.8% are fully vaccinated across all ages.

Narrowing to only the Tulsa County population eligible for vaccination — ages 5 and older — 78.4% have had at least one dose and 63.2% are fully vaccinated.

She said 33% of fully vaccinated individuals in the county have received a booster dose.