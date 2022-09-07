 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Nile virus detected in multiple counties; Oklahoma health officials share safety tips

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.

With West Nile virus detected over multiple recent weeks in multiple counties, Oklahoma health officials are sharing mosquito safety tips.

This season has already seen a fatal infection after a patient died in the hospital from West Nile virus, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Another infection was found through recent blood donor screening in east central Oklahoma, officials said.

“We wanted to share this information to make Oklahomans aware that West Nile virus is in the state,” said state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.

In recent weeks, the state's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected West Nile virus in Muskogee County and LeFlore County, according to the release. Tulsa County's program has found West Nile virus in traps four times so far this year, including once in the past week.

West Nile virus is spread through mosquito bites, primarily from Culex mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds.

“With current temperatures in Oklahoma, we know people are participating in outdoor activities, which leads to increased opportunities for encountering infected mosquitoes.”

Culex mosquitoes are more abundant in mid to late summer amid high temperatures and dry weather.

Symptoms, though rare even for those who become infected, are often mild and may include sudden fever, headache, dizziness or muscle weakness, according to OSDH. Patients typically recover within one to three weeks.

People older than 50, with diabetes and uncontrolled hypertension are more vulnerable to severe neurologic effects if infected with West Nile virus. These symptoms may include confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness, paralysis, neck stiffness or coma.

West Nile virus may cause such long-term effects as difficulty concentrating, migraines, headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.

Obliterate mosquitoes: 5 handy tips and 7 plants that are natural repellents

History of West Nile virus in Oklahoma

2010: 1 case

2011: 1 case

2012: 15 deaths, 161 cases

2013: 8 deaths, 76 cases

2014: 18 cases

2015: 10 deaths, 79 cases

2016: 35 cases

2017: 4 deaths, 38 cases

2018: 2 deaths, 16 cases

2019: 8 cases

2020: 2 deaths, 5 cases

2021: 1 death, 8 cases (as of September 2021)

Source: oklahoma.gov

Avoiding mosquito bites

Tips to avoid mosquito bites:

  • Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.
  • Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
  • Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flowerpots, children’s toys and tires from holding water to avoid providing mosquitoes a place to breed.
  • Empty and refill outdoor water bowls for pets daily.
  • Scrub and refill bird baths every three days.
  • Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly.
