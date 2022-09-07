West Nile virus detected in multiple counties; Oklahoma health officials share safety tips

With West Nile virus detected over multiple recent weeks in multiple counties, Oklahoma health officials are sharing mosquito safety tips.

This season has already seen a fatal infection after a patient died in the hospital from West Nile virus, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Another infection was found through recent blood donor screening in east central Oklahoma, officials said.

“We wanted to share this information to make Oklahomans aware that West Nile virus is in the state,” said state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.

In recent weeks, the state's Mosquito Surveillance Program detected West Nile virus in Muskogee County and LeFlore County, according to the release. Tulsa County's program has found West Nile virus in traps four times so far this year, including once in the past week.

West Nile virus is spread through mosquito bites, primarily from Culex mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds.

“With current temperatures in Oklahoma, we know people are participating in outdoor activities, which leads to increased opportunities for encountering infected mosquitoes.”

Culex mosquitoes are more abundant in mid to late summer amid high temperatures and dry weather.

Symptoms, though rare even for those who become infected, are often mild and may include sudden fever, headache, dizziness or muscle weakness, according to OSDH. Patients typically recover within one to three weeks.

People older than 50, with diabetes and uncontrolled hypertension are more vulnerable to severe neurologic effects if infected with West Nile virus. These symptoms may include confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness, paralysis, neck stiffness or coma.

West Nile virus may cause such long-term effects as difficulty concentrating, migraines, headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.