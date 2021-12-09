Weekly unemployment claims increase 7% in state, but other data continue to show decline

“Oklahomans have a unique opportunity to build a strong and skilled workforce and attract the best of the best to our great state. OESC is dedicated to supporting both jobseekers and employers and will continue to make strategic decisions to grow our open-for-business economy.”

An estimated 1.86 million workers were in the state labor force as of October, according to preliminary figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor force has been above 1.86 million for the past year.

In October, an estimated 1,809,617 people were employed in the state, according to preliminary figures.

The workforce participation rate has fluctuated since the beginning of the pandemic.

After initially dropping to 59.7% of the population at the beginning of the pandemic, the workforce participation rate climbed slowly for six months before flattening out for another six months.

In October, the workforce participation rate was 60.4% for the second consecutive month.

Meanwhile, initial claims nationwide declined by 43,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 184,000 filings. This is the fewest number of initial claims in the U.S. in one week since Sept. 6, 1969, when it was 182,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.