Weekly state initial jobless claims decline 8.5%

Initial jobless claims in the state declined about 8% last week when compared to adjusted totals from the prior seven-day-period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 1,316 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma.

That’s a 8.5% decline from the prior seven-day period, when an upwardly revised 1,439 first-time claims were filed. Claim totals from the week ending Feb. 26 were initially reported to be 1,220 before being revised this week.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,625 the week ending Feb. 26 to 1,524 claims the following week. The four-week moving average of initial claims have declined five consecutive weeks.

Likewise, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 8.6% to 10,902 the week ending Feb. 26. Labor Department officials revised the claims total for the week ending Feb. 19 from 10,743 to 11,929.

The four-week moving average of continued claims also declined from 12,461 the week ending Feb. 19 to 12,015 the following week.

Commenting on adjusted filing numbers, a state official with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission noted the continued decline in claims.

“For the second consecutive week, Oklahoma has seen declines in our already historically low unemployment numbers,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director, in a statement. “These numbers highlight the incredible work done by Oklahoma’s administration to grow and strengthen our state’s workforce.”

Zumwalt touted the agency’s efforts to find work for Oklahomans through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment program.

“OESC identifies eligible claimants who are likely to exhaust benefits, veterans, or claimants who previously worked in a declining industry,” Zumwalt said. “Our staff takes an individual yet holistic approach to connect each claimant with a variety of resources and support to best match them with careers.”

Meanwhile, among neighboring states, initial jobless claims were mixed with Arkansas, New Mexico and Texas posting increases, while Colorado, Kansas and Missouri saw declines in weekly totals when compared to the prior week.

Nationally, initial jobless claims increased by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending Saturday.

