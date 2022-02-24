Weekly jobless claims totals continue to decline in Oklahoma

First-time jobless claims declined 21% last week in the state, compared to upwardly revised figures for the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,368 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday.
The week ending Feb. 12, 1,740 initial claims, revised upward from 1,512, were filed, marking an end to four consecutive weeks of declining first-time claim totals.
The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,920 to 1,727, the third consecutive week for declining numbers and its lowest since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after the initial week of unemployment, declined 10.8%, from an upwardly revised 12,720 the week ending Feb. 5, to 11,339 claims the week ending Feb. 12.
The unrevised total of 11,339 continued claims for one week is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 12,842 the week ending Feb. 5 to 12,403 the following week, the lowest average since December 2018.
A state official noted the increase in claims earlier this month was not unexpected.
“As we continue to hit historic lows for claims volumes, some volatility should be expected in the numbers we report weekly,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director. “Oklahoma’s economy continues to flourish with low unemployment rates and high workforce participation. As an agency, we are committed to continuing to connect job seekers with high-quality employers.”
The agency typically does not comment on initial jobless claims figures when they are first released, preferring to wait until revised figures become available.
Nationally, initial claims declined by 17,000 the week ending Feb. 19 to 232,000.
Every state bordering Oklahoma, with the exception of Kansas, reported a decline in initial jobless claims when comparing the most recent week of claims to the prior week.