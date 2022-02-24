Weekly jobless claims totals continue to decline in Oklahoma

First-time jobless claims declined 21% last week in the state, compared to upwardly revised figures for the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,368 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday.

The week ending Feb. 12, 1,740 initial claims, revised upward from 1,512, were filed, marking an end to four consecutive weeks of declining first-time claim totals.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,920 to 1,727, the third consecutive week for declining numbers and its lowest since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after the initial week of unemployment, declined 10.8%, from an upwardly revised 12,720 the week ending Feb. 5, to 11,339 claims the week ending Feb. 12.

The unrevised total of 11,339 continued claims for one week is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 12,842 the week ending Feb. 5 to 12,403 the following week, the lowest average since December 2018.