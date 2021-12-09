Weekly jobless claims increase 7%

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased 7% the week ending Saturday compared to the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the state increased from a revised total of 1,716 the week ending Nov. 27 to 1,839 claims the following week. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Continued claims, those filed reflecting continuing unemployment, increased 6%, or from a revised total of 13,402 the week ending Nov. 20, to 14,239 claims the week ending Nov. 27.

“Our state is seeing incredibly low unemployment numbers week over week,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director. “The low unemployment rate coupled with all-time high workforce participation has created a competitive environment for employers to try to recruit candidates for open positions.

“Oklahomans have a unique opportunity to build a strong and skilled workforce and attract the best of the best to our great state. OESC is dedicated to supporting both jobseekers and employers and will continue to make strategic decisions to grow our open-for-business economy.”