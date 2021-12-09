Weekly jobless claims increase 7%

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased 7% the week ending Saturday compared to the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the state increased from a revised total of 1,716 the week ending Nov. 27 to 1,839 claims the following week. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Continued claims, those filed reflecting continuing unemployment, increased 6%, or from a revised total of 13,402 the week ending Nov. 20, to 14,239 claims the week ending Nov. 27.
“Our state is seeing incredibly low unemployment numbers week over week,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director. “The low unemployment rate coupled with all-time high workforce participation has created a competitive environment for employers to try to recruit candidates for open positions.
“Oklahomans have a unique opportunity to build a strong and skilled workforce and attract the best of the best to our great state. OESC is dedicated to supporting both jobseekers and employers and will continue to make strategic decisions to grow our open-for-business economy.”
An estimated 1.86 million workers were in the state labor force as of October, according to preliminary figures from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor force has been above 1.86 million for the past year.
In October, an estimated 1,809,617 were employed in the state, according to preliminary figures.
The workforce participation rate has fluctuated since the beginning of the pandemic.
After initially dropping to 59.7% of the population at the beginning of the pandemic, the workforce participation rate climbed slowly for six months before flattening out for another six months.
In October, the workforce participation rate was 60.4%, the second consecutive month.
Other claims data continued to point towards a declining number of unemployment filings in the state.
The four-week moving average of initial claims declined for the fifth consecutive week from 2,321 the week ending Nov. 20 to 2,221 claims the following week.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 19th consecutive week to 14,471 claims the week ending Nov. 20, down 639 claims from the prior week.
Meanwhile, initial claims nationwide declined by 43,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 184,000 filings. This is the fewest number of initial claims in the U.S. in one week since Sept. 6, 1969 when it was 182,000.