Weekly jobless claims count decline by 24% in Oklahoma in latest government report

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 17th consecutive week, or from 15,880 the week ending Oct. 30 to 14,979 the following week.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Shelley Zumwalt commented on the continuing decline in claims in a prepared statement:

“The state is now seeing well under 20,000 claims being filed per week and that bodes well as we see the balance of the (unemployment insurance) Trust Fund climb since its near depletion from the pandemic at the beginning of this year," Zumwalt said.

“We are continuing to see promising indicators of our economic progress and I'm excited by all the opportunities for growth and innovation that I'm seeing all over the state,” Zumwalt said. “The agency is committed to getting Oklahomans back to work and helping our state to build a robust and capable workforce that supports our state's employers and attracts new businesses that see the value in growing with our state."

Nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 1,000 to 268,000, the fewest one-week total since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000, according to seasonally-adjusted data.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.