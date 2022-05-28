Webbers Falls to mark 20 years since I-40 bridge collapse

Webbers Falls, which locals describe proudly as “a sleepy little town,” erupted into chaos on the Sunday before Memorial Day 2002.

An Arkansas River barge hit the Interstate 40 bridge at 7:45 that morning, collapsing all four lanes and sending eight passenger vehicles and three tractor-trailers plunging into the water.

Fourteen people died, including a 3-year-old girl. And Webbers Falls, 100 miles southeast of Tulsa, became ground zero for one of the biggest news events in Oklahoma history.

An army of first responders swarmed into the tiny town, nearly doubling its population. And media came from around the world to camp out at a local convenience store.

“It was just really, really hectic,” said Jewell Horne-Hall, who was the mayor at the time. “We were just busy. In fact, I think I was up about 19 hours that first day.”

Twenty years later, Horne-Hall will lead a commemoration ceremony Monday morning, attracting survivors and victims’ families from as far away as Texas and Arkansas.

The town hosted annual commemorations until 2019, when widespread flooding caused extensive damage in the area. Then COVID-19 disrupted plans in 2020 and ’21, making this weekend’s event the first in four years.

Participants will gather at 10 a.m. near the Webbers Falls memorial, a sculpture built from steel beams salvaged from the bridge and featuring an angel reaching for a dove.

Federal investigators blamed the tragedy on the tugboat captain’s heart condition, which apparently caused him to black out and lose control of the barge.

The state rebuilt the bridge in record time, reopening the span just 64 days, 2 hours and 40 minutes after it collapsed. But in the meantime, interstate traffic detoured through Webbers Falls, causing 24-hour traffic jams.

“Some people thought maybe it would help the small businesses,” said Horne-Hall. “I don’t think it did because the traffic was so heavy that if people got off, it was hard for them to get back on. It may have hurt some of the businesses instead of helping.”

Faith helped the town cope with the tragedy, she said.

“We got through it with God’s help because God is always with us if we turn to him.”

