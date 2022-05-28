Webbers Falls to mark 20 years since I-40 bridge collapse

Two barges are wedged under the broken span of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Arkansas River at Webbers Falls on May 29, 2002.
Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file
Webbers Falls Mayor Jewell Horne stands with Chuck Hicks, minister of the First Baptist Church of Webbers Falls, at a July 29, 2002, memorial service to honor the 14 people who died when the Interstate 40 bridge collapsed. Now Jewell Horne-Hall, she will lead a commemoration ceremony on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the collapse.
Tulsa World file
An aerial view shows that the Interstate 40 bridge broke near the river bank, dropping its span into the Arkansas River below.
The town hosted annual commemorations until 2019, when widespread flooding caused extensive damage in the area. Then COVID-19 disrupted plans in 2020 and ’21, making this weekend’s event the first in four years.
Participants will gather at 10 a.m. near the Webbers Falls memorial, a sculpture built from steel beams salvaged from the bridge and featuring an angel reaching for a dove.
Federal investigators blamed the tragedy on the tugboat captain’s heart condition, which apparently caused him to black out and lose control of the barge.
The state rebuilt the bridge in record time, reopening the span just 64 days, 2 hours and 40 minutes after it collapsed. But in the meantime, interstate traffic detoured through Webbers Falls, causing 24-hour traffic jams.
“Some people thought maybe it would help the small businesses,” said Horne-Hall. “I don’t think it did because the traffic was so heavy that if people got off, it was hard for them to get back on. It may have hurt some of the businesses instead of helping.”
Faith helped the town cope with the tragedy, she said.
“We got through it with God’s help because God is always with us if we turn to him.”
2019 video and photos: Crews remove sunken barge remnants from Webbers Falls dam(tncms-asset)22dfba2b-8d31-5ff5-9782-279c34721ea7[1](/tncms-asset)
Gallery: Sunken barges removed from Webbers Falls dam in 2019
Webbers Falls Mayor Jewell Horne stands with Chuck Hicks, minister of the First Baptist Church of Webbers Falls, at a July 29, 2002, memorial service to honor the 14 people who died when the Interstate 40 bridge collapsed. Now Jewell Horne-Hall, she will lead a commemoration ceremony on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the collapse.