'We have never seen death like this before': Human toll on providers as overwhelming as record COVID-19 hospitalizations are across Oklahoma

"I think there's a lot of misinformation out there; I think there's a lot of unnecessary self-confidence out there," Abbasi said. "I don't mean that in a rude way. That's as plainly as I can put it."

Abbasi described how "overwhelming" the first year of the pandemic was on him because there was "so much death, so much mortality. He "did not do well" but kept moving to take care of patients because they needed him, he said.

2021 brought a lot of happiness and hopes with it because of the vaccines, but that turned to disappointment as Oklahoma's low vaccination uptake played out, he said.

Then the delta variant swooped in and created even more challenges for hospitals and new complications from the disease, he said.

And now omicron comes in, he said, and many people seem to have relaxed their guard to at least some degree. It isn't necessarily true that omicron is a less severe version of COVID, he said, and trying to contract it is like playing Russian roulette.

"Our hospital is overwhelmed," Abbasi said. "We are struggling.

"We are working hard. We love what we do. This is why we're here, and I wouldn't have it any other way. But we are overwhelmed; ICUs are busy."

