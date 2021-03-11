Watch Now: While state envisions return to normalcy by summer as Stitt plans to lift virus restrictions, experts caution 'we are not there yet'

Oklahoma officials painted a picture of the pandemic’s end by summer 2021 during a press conference on Thursday, but health experts say it’s still too soon to tell.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he will issue an executive order Friday to lift all state COVID-19 restrictions on events and the mask mandate for state buildings, saying the timing was appropriate based on decreasing hospitalizations and increasing vaccinations.
“We’re coming to an end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stitt said. “The worst is behind us.
“Oklahoma, we are on track to get our summer back.”
The state’s hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients have plummeted since reaching an all-time high near 2,000 in early January. As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 288 confirmed patients remained hospitalized across with state, with 70 in ICU beds.
But during the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition on Tuesday, which represents health care professional organizations from around the state, panelists expressed a more cautious optimism about the data.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily hospitalizations appears to be flattening out, if not trending up, which epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe hoped aloud was not an indication of growth.
Dr. David Kendrick, founder and CEO of MyHealth Access Network, which securely shares more than 80% of medical records generated in Oklahoma, also acknowledged that the state was “in a better place” with hospitalizations, but said he’d continue to monitor the data closely.
Tuesday, the state averaged 50 new COVID-19 hospitalizations a day, up from a low point of 40 on March 5. Thursday, the rolling average reached 63.
The average of new daily confirmed infections, which was 615 Thursday, appears to be leveling out.
“We really have this virus on the ropes,” Dr. George Monks of the Oklahoma State Medical Association said during the panel. “But we can’t let our guard down and let this virus regain its strength.”
Thursday, in response to Stitt’s announcement of eased restrictions, the president of the state’s largest physician advocacy group released a more urgent call.
“There is no doubt that the state has made tremendous progress and is one of the nation’s leaders in vaccination efforts,” Monks said. “But letting up on our efforts to battle COVID now is like a football player spiking the ball at the five-yard line. We are nearing the goal, but we are not there yet.
“I applaud all of the municipalities who have kept their mask ordinances and other commonsense measures in place as we work toward protecting our population.”
Stitt continued to preach “personal responsibility” in requesting that all Oklahomans follow the 3W’s — Wash your hands, wear your mask, watch your distance — but he also said the newly released CDC guidelines for vaccinated persons say wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on an individual’s circumstances.
CDC guidelines make clear that even those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is considered two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, “should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.”
Those fully vaccinated may gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask, as well as with unvaccinated people from one other household in the case none of those people or anyone they live with are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. “Medium or large-sized” gatherings are still discouraged, as well as domestic and international travel.
The state plans to pursue a “very aggressive” vaccination plan leading up to this summer, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said.
In reflecting on the past year, Stitt said Oklahoma navigated the pandemic better than most other states, but since at least December, the state was consistently among the worst in the country for hospitalization rates, new cases and test positivity, according to federal data. The state continued to rank in the top 10 of death rates, test positivity and hospitalization rates on Thursday.
“One year ago tonight, Oklahoma City was in the national spotlight” Stitt said. “We canceled a Thunder game just minutes before tipoff because a player from Utah had just tested positive.”
Two COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the state at the time, both in Tulsa County, and the next day, a third was confirmed. The state’s first recorded COVID-19 death, that of Tulsa County resident Merle Dry, came a week later.
The state “turned over every rock” to get personal protective equipment to first responders and teachers, made tests available to “anyone who wanted one,” doled out unemployment benefits and small business relief and even halted evictions, Stitt said.
“Every decision we made was on time and on target with federal guidelines,” Stitt said, noting the state was one of the first to close off nursing homes and centers for those considered more vulnerable to the virus. However, Stitt never implemented a statewide mask mandate that the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended.
Both Stitt and Frye emphasized the state’s goal of lessening the adverse effects of the virus on residents and Oklahoma’s economy.
Stitt touted that Oklahoma was one of the first states to fully re-open following coronavirus shut downs in June 2020. The time period marks the beginning of a large increase of cases that just reached its peak in January, according to state data.
Frye also praised the adaptability of the state’s public health infrastructure, remembering a time when labs could run only 100 COVID-19 tests a day. Today, the state’s public health labs can do up to 30,000.
And although the state’s death toll, which continues to increase, is currently below the tens of thousands initially projected, Frye acknowledged the thousands lost.
Thursday, the CDC reported 7,425 deaths involving the virus in the state.
“Every one of their deaths weighs on me and everyone in this room,” Frye said. “We know families have been shattered by this virus, but we have reasons to be hopeful.
“We’re learning to live with the virus.”
These are the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people